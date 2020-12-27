Jarred Godfrey scores 22 in 102-88 loss to Robert Morris

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Jarred Godfrey scored 22 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 102-88 men’s basketball loss to Robert Morris on Saturday (Dec. 26) evening at the Gates Sports Center.

It was Godfrey’s third straight game of 20-plus points, a first in the career for the junior guard from Atlanta. He was 8-of-12 from the floor while adding three rebounds, two steals and two assists.

Deonte Billups finished with his best game of the season. He had 14 points while grabbing four rebounds.

The Mastodons jumped out to a 12-3 advantage and held a lead for the majority of the first half. It wasn’t until Robert Morris went up 30-27 with seven minutes left in the first half when the Colonials took the lead back.

The second half saw the ‘Dons get within two early before Robert Morris pushed it to double-digits. The ‘Dons advanced within seven with just under eight minutes left at 74-67 on a Billups jumper. Purdue Fort Wayne, however, would get no closer.

The ‘Dons shot 50 percent (31-of-61) and connected on 20-of-29 from the charity stripe. They did it with only 10 turnovers in the game. However success from beyond the arc can sway many basketball games, and Saturday was a prime example of that. The ‘Dons, while scoring 46 points in the paint, connected on only 6-of-22 from three. Robert Morris scored 30 in the paint and made 13-of-24 from three.

AJ Bramah led the Colonials with 28 points and eight rebounds. Robert Morris is now 2-2 (1-0 Horizon League). The ‘Dons are now 1-3 (0-3 Horizon League).

Dylan Carl had 12 points and Jalon Pipkins added 10 to round out the Mastodon scoring leaders. Johnathan DeJurnett scored his first career collegiate points, going 2-of-2 from the floor with four points.

The two clubs will play again on Sunday (Dec. 27) in a 5 p.m. tip at the Gates Sports Center. The game will air live on the Marquee Sports Network and on ESPN+.