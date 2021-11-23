Jackson State no match for Hoosiers as Indiana improves to 5-0

BLOOMINGTON, IN – NOVEMBER 23, 2021 – forward Trayce Jackson-Davis #23 of the Indiana Hoosiers during the game between the Jackson State Tigers and the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, IN. Photo By Andrew Mascharka/Indiana Athletics

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) – Xavier Johnson had 14 points and seven rebounds, Indiana held Jackson State to 21% shooting and the Hoosiers defeated the Tigers 70-35. As has been the case so far this season, the Hoosiers dominated the first half, building a 34-17 lead at the break. Entering the game, Indiana had allowed an average of 20 first-half points and a 22% opponents’ field goal percentage. Jackson State made 5 of 26 shots for 19% in the first half. Indiana went on to score the first 13 points of the second half and later had a 16-point run during which Jackson State did not score for eight minutes.

