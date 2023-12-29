FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue Fort Wayne made 14 3-pointers on their way to a 73-60 Horizon League victory over Northern Kentucky on Friday (Dec. 29) at the Gates Sports Center.

The ‘Dons made 9-of-14 from three in the second half to pull away from the Norse. NKU held a lead as large as 11 in the first half, but Purdue Fort Wayne eliminated it by the break to hold a 27-26 advantage over the Norse at half.

The Norse scored the first four points of the second half before the ‘Dons went on a 12-3 run to take the lead for good.

Jalen Jackson 12 of his 17 points in the final 20 minutes. Quinton Morton-Robertson also had 12 points in the second half. Morton-Robertson finished with 15 points in the game, all on 3-pointers.

Rasheed Bello flirted with a triple-double of 13 points, eight assists and a career-high seven steals. His seven steals ties a single-game Division I era program record. John Konchar had seven twice (at Denver on Jan. 6, 2018 and vs. North Dakota State on March 7, 2016) and Beau Bauer did it against Maine on Dec. 23, 2004.

Bello now has 995 career NCAA points between his time at UW-Parkside and Purdue Fort Wayne.

Anthony Roberts added 13 points and nine rebounds.

The ‘Dons limited NKU to 36.1 percent (22-of-61) from the floor and turned 17 NKU turnovers into 22 points. Marques Warrick led the Norse with 17 points on 5-of-19 shooting.

Purdue Fort Wayne improves to 12-2 (3-0 Horizon League). Northern Kentucky falls to 7-7 (2-1 Horizon League).