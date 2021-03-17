Jackson-Davis waiting to see who Hoosiers hire before making decision

College Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – After Archie Miller was fired on Monday Indiana University basketball standout Trayce Jackson-Davis says he’s taking some time before making his next move.

Jackson-Davis told the Indy Star that he’ll wait to see exactly who the Hoosiers hire as their next head coach before making a decision on his future.

The 6-foot-9 sophomore is projected as a second round pick in the NBA Draft if he should declare.

The Center Grove native averaged 19.1 points and 9.0 rebounds for the Hoosiers, who went 12-15 this past season and missed the NCAA Tournament.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss