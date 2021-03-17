Jackson-Davis waiting to see who Hoosiers hire before making decision

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – After Archie Miller was fired on Monday Indiana University basketball standout Trayce Jackson-Davis says he’s taking some time before making his next move.

Jackson-Davis told the Indy Star that he’ll wait to see exactly who the Hoosiers hire as their next head coach before making a decision on his future.

The 6-foot-9 sophomore is projected as a second round pick in the NBA Draft if he should declare.

The Center Grove native averaged 19.1 points and 9.0 rebounds for the Hoosiers, who went 12-15 this past season and missed the NCAA Tournament.