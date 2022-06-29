FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana basketball fans will have an extra reason to register for Turnstone’s “Push, Paddle, Pedal” fundraiser in July.

Hoosier basketball standouts Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson are expected to visit Fort Wayne on Saturday, July 9 during a mid-challenge rally for Turnstone’s summer fundraiser. Earlier this year, Jackson-Davis and Thompson each signed an NIL deal to partner with Hoosiers for Good, which promotes non-profits like Turnstone.

Push, Paddle Pedal is an annual challenge-style fundraiser that supports Turnstone’s mission to

serve people with disabilities. The challenge kicked off in May and participants are working

towards earning their 100-mile goals. The challenge is open until Aug. 31 and participants are

encouraged to register at any point throughout the summer.

Those who are interested in registering for the challenge can learn more by clicking here.