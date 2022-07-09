FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Turnstone guests got a hint of Hoosier hysteria while supporting the area non-profit. On Saturday, Indiana basketball standouts Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson met with guests who registered for Turnstone’s “Push, Paddle, Play” challenge.

The guest appearances by Jackson-Davis and Thompson are part of a name, image and likeness (NIL) partnership between Turnstone and recently formed “Hoosiers for Good.” The collective allows Indiana student-athletes to collaborate with non-profits across the state.

Tyler Harris, the executive director of Hoosiers for Good, hopes the NIL opportunity allows Hoosier student-athletes like Jackson-Davis and Thompson to use their profile for a worthwhile cause.

“Every individual student-athlete at IU has a platform with having the name, student-athlete at Indiana, behind it,” Harris said. “Obviously Trayce and Race have a very big platform, but other student-athletes, especially the ones we’ve signed in the ‘Hoosiers for Good’ first class, they have a platform to really amplify missions and really impact the younger generation that follows them on social media.”

Those who register for Turnstone’s “Push, Paddle, Play” challenge commit to moving 100 miles through any activity of their choice between May 27 – Aug. 31.

As part of the partnership with Hoosiers for Good, Thompson and Jackson-Davis plan to return to Turnstone to promote future events.