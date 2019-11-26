Jackson-Davis tallies double-double in win over Louisiana Tech

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Despite a game-high 16 points by Marcus DeBerry, the Purdue Fort Wayne men's basketball team fell at No. 10 Ohio State on Friday (Nov. 22) evening 85-46.

DeBerry scored 12 of his points in the first half. He made two threes and finished 5-of-6 from the floor in the period. The Buckeyes shot 48.5 percent in the opening half to take a 42-25 lead to halftime. Ohio State put the game away in the second half by scoring their first nine points off three 3-pointers.

The Buckeyes finished the game shooting 53.4 percent (31-of-58). The 'Dons shot 31.5 percent (17-of-54).

DeBerry's 16 points were one shy of his career best. Brian Patrick added 13 points.

Kaleb Wesson led the Buckeyes with 15 points. Ohio State stays perfect on the season at 5-0. The Mastodons fall to 2-5.

The 'Dons are back in action on Sunday (Nov. 24) in a 3 p.m. start at the Gates Center against Ohio Northern. The Mastodon women will host Heidelberg at 12:30 p.m. All area school teachers and administrators can show their school ID at the box office to receive a $5 ticket as part of Educator Appreciation Day.