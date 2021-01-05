Jackson-Davis takes over to lead Hoosiers over Terrapins

by: Associated Press

BLOOMINGTON, IN – JANUARY 04, 2021 – forward Trayce Jackson-Davis #23 of the Indiana Hoosiers during the game between the Maryland Terrapins and the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, IN. Photo by Missy Minear/Indiana Athletics

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) – Trayce Jackson-Davis took over the game midway through the second half, finishing with 22 points and 15 rebounds, leading Indiana to a 63-55 win over Maryland. Aaron Wiggins scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Maryland. Maryland led 27-21 at the half and a Wiggins 3-pointer less than five minutes into the second half had the Terps up 10. The last lead for Maryland was 43-42. Jerome Hunter hit a 3 to put the Hoosiers up for good at 10:04 and then Jackson-Davis had a steal and breakaway dunk, starting a string where he scored 12 straight Indiana points for a 57-47 lead with less than two minutes to go.

