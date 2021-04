BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana University’s basketball program got some good news on Good Friday as Trayce Jackson-Davis announced via social media that he will return for his junior season in Bloomington.

I believe in Coach Woodson and his plan! 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/amhPdix4Pp — TJD (@TrayceJackson) April 2, 2021

Jackson-Davis announced after the season that he would weigh his options of going pro or returning to I.U. A projected late first round or second round pick in the NBA Draft, Jackson-Davis ultimately decided to play for new head coach Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers next season.