BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – All-Big Ten forward Trayce Jackson-Davis is withdrawing from the NBA Draft process and returning for his senior season with the Hoosiers men’s basketball program.

Jackson-Davis announced his decision on social media on Friday afternoon.

The forward has been named to the All-Big Ten team for the past two seasons. This past year, Jackson-Davis led the Hoosiers in scoring and rebounding with 18.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

Jackson-Davis also helped the Hoosiers snap a 5-year drought without an NCAA tournament appearance. Indiana knocked off Wyoming in the First Four before bowing out to Saint Mary’s in the round of 64.