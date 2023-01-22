BLOOMINGTON, Inf. (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with 31 points and 15 rebounds for his 40th career double-double and Indiana pulled away in the second half to beat Michigan State 82-69 on Sunday.

Jackson-Davis sank 10 of 20 shots from the floor and 11 of 13 from the free-throw line for the Hoosiers (13-6, 4-4 Big Ten Conference). He jumped two spots on Indiana’s all-time scoring list. The senior has scored 1,898 points in his career, passing Alan Henderson (1,979) and Kevin ‘Yogi’ Ferrell (1,986) for sixth place. Next up is Indiana coach Mike Woodson’s 2,061.

Jackson-Davis finished with five blocked shots to tie Jeff Newton’s school-record career total of 227. He has 959 rebounds in his career — fourth all-time. Kent Benson is third with 1,031. Jackson has eight double-doubles this season. He is currently sixth on the Hoosiers’ all-time list — one behind Benson and two behind Steve Downing.

Joey Hauser was hot early, scoring 11 points to help the Spartans (13-7, 5-4) build a 17-8 lead six minutes into the game. Jackson-Davis scored all 13 of his first-half points in the final 11:09 to give the Hoosiers a 37-32 lead at halftime.

Michigan State battled back in the second half and grabbed a 44-42 lead on a fast-break dunk by Jaden Akins with 15:52 remaining. Trey Galloway hit a 3-pointer and two free throws as Indiana retook the lead. Akins buried a 3-pointer to give the Spartans a 51-49 lead with 13:34 left, but Tamar Bates drilled a 3-pointer 29 seconds later and the Hoosiers never trailed again. Akins’ 3-pointer with 6:04 to go upped Indiana’s lead to 67-57 and the Hoosiers led by double digits from there.

Galloway sank all three of his shots from beyond the arc and scored 17 as Indiana earned its third straight victory. Bates, who didn’t score in wins over No. 18 Wisconsin and Illinois in the previous two games, buried 5 of 6 shots from distance and scored 17. Jackson-Davis had a team-high four assists.

Hauser made 6 of 12 shots and 9 of 12 free throws to pace the Spartans with 22 points and six rebounds. Akins scored 15 on 6-of-8 shooting, including 3 of 4 from beyond the arc. A.J. Hoggard hit 7 of 10 foul shots and scored 11.

Indiana snapped a three-game skid against Michigan State.

UP NEXT

Indiana: The Hoosiers travel to play Minnesota on Wednesday. They return home to play Ohio State on Saturday.

Michigan State: The Spartans host Iowa on Thursday. They travel to play No. 3 Purdue on Sunday.