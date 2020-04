BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A recent post on social media by Trayce Jackson-Davis indicates the Hoosiers forward will return to Bloomington for his sophomore season.

Jackson-Davis averaged 13.5 points and 8.4 rebounds as a freshman for the Hoosiers, shooting 56.6 percent from the floor.

The 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball was one of the top freshmen in the Big Ten this past season.