CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WANE) – Trayce Jackson-Davis had one of his finest outings in his collegiate career, dropping 35 points in an 80-65 win over Illinois.

Jackson-Davis hit 15-of-19 shots on the floor, adding nine rebounds and five assists in the win. Joining Jackson-Davis in double figures were Jordan Geronimo with 13 points, Trey Galloway with 11 and Jalen Hood-Schifino with 10.

The Hoosiers improve to 3-4 in Big Ten play, including a 13-6 overall record. Indiana hosts Michigan State at Assembly Hall on Sunday at 1 p.m.