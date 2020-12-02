Jackson-Davis dominates as Hoosiers bounce back and stop Stanford

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) – Trayce Jackson-Davis scored a career-high 31 points and Indiana responded to an ugly loss a day earlier by beating Stanford 79-63 in the third-place game at the relocated Maui Invitational.

Jackson-Davis made 10 of 16 shots and 11 of 14 free throws to go with six rebounds. His previous career high was 27 points against Minnesota in February.

Daejon Davis scored 18 points and Oscar da Silva added 17 for Stanford.

Indiana played without guard Aljami Durham, who suffered an ankle injury against Texas.