IWU outslugs Indiana Tech behind Ginder’s blast

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – #23 Indiana Wesleyan edges past Tech 10-9 in ten innings.

The Wildcats were quick to score right in the top of the first with two runs and notched two more in the top of the second to hold a 4-0 lead. The Warriors were able to get on the board in the bottom of the second when there were two outs. Jayden Reed started the rally with a single up the middle and then advanced to second on a passed ball. Alex Mitchell worked for a walk before Ashtin Moxey singled through the right side while Reed scored. An error allowed the courtesy runner Parker Bates to score and Moxey to advance to second. The Warriors were now within two after two innings.

In the bottom of the third, Jacob Daftari started the inning with a triple to left center before Yeshua Saint hit him in for Tech to be within one (4-3) with one out. With two outs, Mike Snyder walked and then stole second and advanced to third on an error. Snyder then took advantage of a wild pitch and scored to tie the game 4-4. Indiana Wesleyan answered in the top of the fifth with three tun to take a 7-4 lead. In the top of the seventh they advanced their lead to five (9-4) with just two innings left to play.

In the bottom of the eighth with two outs, Trevor Patterson hit a solo home run to score the first run of the inning. Tyler Sathl walked and Daftari singled to right center to put runners on first and second. Saint worked at the plate for a walk to load the bases with two outs. Christian De Los Santos then walked up to the plate and hit a grand slam over the right field fence to tie the game 9-9 with one inning left.

Neither team scored in the ninth inning forcing the game to a tenth. In the top of the tenth the Wildcats punched a run in across home and then held Tech scoreless in the bottom of the inning to take the 10-9 ten-inning win.

Daftari went 3-for-6 at the plate with two runs while Patterson was 2-for-5 with one run and on RBI. De Los Santos went 1-for-4 with one run and four RBIs and Reed was 1-for-4 with one run. Tech had both Patterson and De Los Santos hit homeruns while Daftari recorded a triple. Patterson, Snyder and Reed all recorded stolen bases. The Warriors had five pitchers appear in the game with Jacob Howe earning the start. Howe pitched 2.0 innings and recorded two strikeouts before Ben Lambert took the mound. Lambert pitched 3.0 innings and had one strikeout. Martin Eckard then entered the game for 2.0 innings before Jared Gallagher came into the game for 1.1 innings with one strikeout. Spenser McGhee finished the game pitching 1.2 innings and taking the loss.

The Warriors are back in action on Saturday, April 3rd when they host conference rival Cleary at 1 p.m. for a WHAC conference doubleheader.