FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After winning the Regional 12 Sub-Regional Tournament this past weekend in Fort Wayne, the Ivy Tech Titans are heading to the Regional 12 Regional in Battle Creek for a best two of three series against Kellogg Community College.

Ivy Tech is scheduled to play a double-header against Kellogg on Thursday at 2 p.m. The games are set to be played at C.O. Brown Field. A third game, if needed, would be played at noon on Friday.