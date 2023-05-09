FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Here in the junior college baseball playoffs, Ivy Tech is not only playing to keep its season alive – the Titans are playing to keep their program alive.

Last spring it was announced that Ivy Tech would shut down its baseball program following the 2023 season.

Last Thursday head coach Connor Wilkins and the Titans defeated Clark State College 6-5 to win the NJCAA Great Lakes sub-regional and advance to regionals this coming week.

The Titans will now face Grand Rapids Community College at Bellknap Park in Grand Rapids, Michigan for a best-of-three series starting with a doubleheader at 1 p.m. Thursday. Game three, if necessary, would be Friday at 1 p.m.