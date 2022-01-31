Ivey named Big Ten Player of the Week, Purdue up to no. 4 in A.P. Poll

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue sophomore Jaden Ivey has been named the Big Ten’s Player of the Week for his role in the Boilermakers’ wins over Iowa and Ohio State, the league office announced Monday.

Earlier in the day, Ivey was named the NCAA March Madness National Player of the Week.

No. 4 Purdue defeated Iowa 83-73 on the road Thursday, then knocked off No. 16 Ohio State 81-78 at Mackey Arena on Sunday, as Ivey led the Boilermakers to the victories coming off the bench.

In the win over Iowa, Ivey tallied 15 points, five rebounds and four assists in just 21 minutes, while going 5-of-7 from the field and 3-of-4 from long range.

He then scored 21 points with three rebounds and two assists against Ohio State, connecting on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give Purdue the three-point victory.

For the season, Ivey is averaging 16.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, while shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 44.2 percent from 3-point range. He is near a pace to become the third Boilermaker to average 16, 5 and 3 in school history (Caleb Swanigan, E’Twaun Moore).

Ivey and the 18-3 Boilermakers will travel to Minnesota for a Wednesday contest, beginning at 7 p.m. ET, on the Big Ten Network.



