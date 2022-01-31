Ivey named Big Ten Player of the Week, Purdue up to no. 4 in A.P. Poll

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue sophomore Jaden Ivey has been named the Big Ten’s Player of the Week for his role in the Boilermakers’ wins over Iowa and Ohio State, the league office announced Monday.
Earlier in the day, Ivey was named the NCAA March Madness National Player of the Week.
No. 4 Purdue defeated Iowa 83-73 on the road Thursday, then knocked off No. 16 Ohio State 81-78 at Mackey Arena on Sunday, as Ivey led the Boilermakers to the victories coming off the bench.
In the win over Iowa, Ivey tallied 15 points, five rebounds and four assists in just 21 minutes, while going 5-of-7 from the field and 3-of-4 from long range.
He then scored 21 points with three rebounds and two assists against Ohio State, connecting on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give Purdue the three-point victory.
For the season, Ivey is averaging 16.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, while shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 44.2 percent from 3-point range. He is near a pace to become the third Boilermaker to average 16, 5 and 3 in school history (Caleb Swanigan, E’Twaun Moore).
Ivey and the 18-3 Boilermakers will travel to Minnesota for a Wednesday contest, beginning at 7 p.m. ET, on the Big Ten Network.
By The Associated Press
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 30, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
Record Pts Pvs
- Auburn (49) 20-1 1,508 1
- Gonzaga (12) 17-2 1,475 2
- UCLA 16-2 1,338 7
- Purdue 18-3 1,282 6
- Kentucky 17-4 1,195 12
- Houston 18-2 1,164 7
- Arizona 17-2 1,159 3
- Baylor 18-3 1,141 4
- Duke 17-3 1,107 9
- Kansas 17-3 1,014 5
- Wisconsin 17-3 938 11
- Villanova 16-5 807 14
- Michigan St. 16-4 751 10
- Texas Tech 16-5 741 13
- Providence 18-2 709 17
- Ohio St. 13-5 548 16
- UConn 15-4 483 20
- Illinois 15-5 445 24
- Southern Cal 18-3 337 15
- Iowa St. 16-5 324 23
- Xavier 15-5 255 21
- Tennessee 14-6 234 18
- Texas 16-5 203 –
- Marquette 15-7 188 22
- LSU 16-5 180 19
Others receiving votes: Alabama 97, Murray St. 42, Boise St. 32, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 32, Miami 29, Indiana 22, Davidson 10, Arkansas 7, Iowa 6, Iona 6, Notre Dame 4, Loyola Chicago 4, TCU 4, Colorado St. 3, Toledo 1.