FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Mike Woodson hasn’t taken Indiana University basketball back to the same level of glory he witnessed as a player for the cream and crimson yet – but after his first season at the helm the Hoosiers appear to be in a much better place than they were one year ago.

Woodson was in Fort Wayne Tuesday night as the guest speaker at the annual Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana Gourmet Dinner, and he spoke to the media prior to the program.

Topics included the future of Trayce Jackson-Davis, the NCAA transfer portal, and advice from Bob Knight.

The Hoosiers finished 21-14 overall last season, beating Wyoming in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament before losing to St. Mary’s.