BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – An offensive transformation is underway for Tom Allen’s program. After stumbling to a 2-10 season, Allen has brought in Walt Bell to be the Hoosiers’ new offensive coordinator.

The man leading the Hoosiers’ offense will also change after the departure of Michael Penix. That void will either be filled by Jack Tuttle or Missouri transfer Connor Bazelak. So far, both teams have flashed in fall practices.

“I feel really good about where my game is right now,” said Bazelak. “I feel like I’m throwing the ball really well. Hitting deep shots, checking the ball down when I get pressure, and like you said, just learning the offense, getting a better grasp of the offense.”

Tuttle could be considered the incumbent since he has starter experience at Indiana. However, he’s not taking any reps for granted.

“We’ve always had competition, but in recent years maybe not as much,” Tuttle said. “I think competition is an amazing thing for a team. It’s only going to improve everybody who’s in it, and on the team. So all good for me.”

The Hoosiers open the season against Illinois on Sept. 2.