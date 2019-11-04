IU’s Scott, Purdue’s Doerue honored by Big Ten

MUNCIE, Ind. – Ball State Athletics unveiled its latest Hall of Fame induction class on Thursday, featuring an All-American football player in the trenches, a dominating softball pitcher, an NBA draft pick, a record-setting volleyball player, a Major League Baseball first-round draft choice, a longtime coach/administrator and the university’s winningest football team.

The seven-member class includes Doug Bell (football), Elizabeth Milian (softball), Dan Palombizio (men’s basketball), Sarah Obras Steele (women’s volleyball), Kolbrin Vitek (baseball), Pat Quinn (contributor) and the 2008 football team.