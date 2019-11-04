IU’s Scott, Purdue’s Doerue honored by Big Ten

Following Big Ten football games on Nov. 2, the Offensive, Defensive
and Co-Special Teams Players of the Week and Freshman of the Week in the
Big Ten were announced this morning. Below are this week’s honorees:
Offensive Player of the Week
Stevie Scott III, Indiana
So., RB, Syracuse, N.Y./Christian Brothers
- Totaled 136 all-purpose yards and a career-high three touchdowns in Indiana’s victory against Northwestern
- Rushed for 116 yards and scored twice to mark his third game with multiple rushing touchdowns this season and the fifth of his career
- Added a 20-yard touchdown reception, his second-career receiving touchdown
- Claims his first career Offensive Player of the Week award
- Last Indiana Offensive Player of the Week: Nate Sudfeld (Nov. 30, 2015)
Defensive Player of the Week
Dele Harding, Illinois
Sr., LB, Elkton, Md./Eastern Christian
- Had a hand in two Illinois defensive touchdowns, returning an interception 54 yards for touchdown and forcing a fumble that was returned 36 yards for a score
- Recorded 12 tackles and 2.0 tackles for loss, making him the second player in the nation in the last 20 years to have at least 12 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and interception and a touchdown in a single game
- Leads the Big Ten with 11.7 tackles per game, nearly two full tackles more than the next highest person on the list
- Receives his first career Defensive Player of the Week honor
- Last Illinois Defensive Player of the Week: Jake Hansen (Oct. 21, 2019)
Co-Special Teams Players of the Week
Javon Leake, Maryland
Jr., RB, Greensboro, N.C./Page
- Recorded a 97-yard kickoff return touchdown against Michigan, his second of the season and the third of his career
- Moved into a tie with Torrey Smith for the school record for career kickoff return touchdowns
- Added a 16-yard kickoff return to finish the game with 113 yards on kickoff returns and move into seventh place on Maryland’s career kickoff return yards list
- Claims his thid career Special Teams Player of the Week honor and second of the season
- Last Maryland Special Teams Player of the Week: Javon Leake (Oct. 7, 2019)
Giles Jackson, Michigan
Fr., WR, Antioch, Calif./Freedom
- Ran back the opening kickoff at Maryland 97 yards for his first career kickoff return touchdown
- Recorded the first kickoff return touchdown by a Wolverine since Jehu Chesson in 2016
- Finished the game with 121 kick return yards after adding a 24-yard kickoff return
- Earns his first career Freshman of the Week award
- Last Michigan Special Teams of the Week: Jake Moody (Nov. 19, 2018)
Freshman of the Week
King Doerue, Purdue
RB, Amarillo, Texas/Tascosa
- Amassed 102 all-purpose yards with 71 yards rushing and 31 yards receiving and recorded one touchdown each rushing and receiving in Purdue’s victory against Nebraska
- Scored on a three-yard reception for Purdue’s first touchdown of the game and added a seven-yard scoring rush with 6:05 left to play to hand the Boilermakers a 24-20 lead
- Had four carries on Purdue’s 12-play, 82-yard game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter
- Claims his first career Freshman of the Week award
- Last Purdue Freshman of the Week: David Bell (Oct. 21, 2019)