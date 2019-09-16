IU’s Penix will be game-time decision this Saturay

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - With a 2-0 win against Detroit Mercy on Sunday (Sept. 15), Purdue Fort Wayne women's soccer matches the longest undefeated streak in program history with six in a row without a loss. The Mastodons are now 4-1-2, which is the best start in program history through seven games.

Purdue Fort Wayne continued its run of outshooting its opponents, edging the Titans 12-9. The Mastodons have not been outshot this season. After Sunday's game at the Hefner Soccer Complex, the 'Dons are ranked ninth in the country with 9.60 shots on goal per game.