IU’s Penix will be game-time decision this Saturay

College Sports

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) – Indiana coach Tom Allen says he expects injured quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to be a game-time decision this weekend against Connecticut.
Penix missed Saturday’s 51-10 loss to Ohio State with an undisclosed injury. Allen said at the time that he didn’t expect it to keep Penix out long term.
The redshirt freshman won his first two college starts after beating out incumbent Peyton Ramsey for the starting job at Indiana (2-1, 0-1 Big Ten) this summer. Penix was named the Big Ten’s freshman of the week after throwing for 326 yards and one touchdown. He also ran for 67 yards in a season-opening win over Ball State.
He played less than a half in a blowout win over Eastern Illinois.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss