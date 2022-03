BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – After two rollercoaster seasons in Bloomington, sophomore point Khristian Lander has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

All love for the Hoosiers 🔴⚪️ #4 out. pic.twitter.com/MnHVdMOGqW — Khristian Lander (@khristianlander) March 23, 2022

The six-foot-two guard battled a leg injury for most of the season and played in just 13 games this past season.

A five-star recruit coming out of Evansville, Lander averaged 2.4 points and 1.1 assists in 39 games since arriving in Bloomington.