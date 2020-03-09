IU’s Jackson-Davis named Third Team All-Big Ten

by: Big Ten Media Relations

ROSEMONT, Ill. – The Big Ten Conference unveiled the men’s basketball All-Conference teams and individual award winners on Monday night on BTN Live. A total of 17 students were selected to either of the All-Big Ten teams selected by the coaches and media, while another eight students were awarded honorable mention status.

The Big Ten also recognized 14 Sportsmanship Award honorees. The students chosen are individuals who have distinguished themselves through sportsmanship and ethical behavior. These students must also be in good academic standing and have demonstrated good citizenship outside of the sports-competition setting.

The awards are voted on by conference coaches and a select media panel. The complete list of All-Conference honorees and individual award winners is below.

2019-20 All-Big Ten Men’s Basketball Team
As selected by Big Ten coaches

FIRST TEAM
LUKA GARZA, IOWA
Anthony Cowan Jr., Maryland
Jalen Smith, Maryland
CASSIUS WINSTON, MICHIGAN STATE
Lamar Stevens, Penn State

SECOND TEAM
Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois
Zavier Simpson Michigan
Xavier Tillman, Michigan State
Daniel Oturu, Minnesota
Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State

THIRD TEAM
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
Joe Wieskamp, Iowa
Geo Baker, Rutgers
Nate Reuvers, Wisconsin
D’Mitrik Trice, Wisconsin

HONORABLE MENTION
Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
Marcus Carr, Minnesota
Trevion Williams, Purdue
Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
KOFI COCKBURN, ILLINOIS
TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS, INDIANA
CJ Fredrick, Iowa
Franz Wagner, Michigan
Rocket Watts, Michigan State

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM
Jalen Smith, Maryland
Xavier Tillman, Michigan State
Daniel Oturu, Minnesota
Jamari Wheeler, Penn State
Nojel Eastern, Purdue

PLAYER OF THE YEAR:
Luka Garza, Iowa

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR:
Xavier Tillman, Michigan State

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: 
Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR: 
Aaron Wiggins, Maryland

COACH OF THE YEAR:
Greg Gard, Wisconsin

2019-20 Big Ten Sportsmanship Award Honorees

Andres Feliz, Illinois; Joey Brunk, Indiana; Connor McCaffery, Iowa; Aaron Wiggins, Maryland; Austin Davis, Michigan; Cassius Winston, Michigan State; Michael Hurt, Minnesota; Haanif Cheatham, Nebraska; A.J. Turner, Northwestern; Danny Hummer, Ohio State; John Harrar, Penn State; Tommy Luce, Purdue; Akwasi Yeboah, Rutgers; Michael Ballard, Wisconsin.

2019-20 All-Big Ten Men’s Basketball Team
As selected by Media Voting Panel

FIRST TEAM
Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois
LUKA GARZA, IOWA
Jalen Smith, Maryland
Cassius Winston, Michigan State
Lamar Stevens, Penn State

SECOND TEAM
Anthony Cowan Jr., Maryland
Zavier Simpson, Michigan
Xavier Tillman, Michigan State
Daniel Oturu, Minnesota
Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State

THIRD TEAM
Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
Joe Wieskamp, Iowa
Marcus Carr, Minnesota
Nate Reuvers, Wisconsin

HONORABLE MENTION
Darryl Morsell, Maryland
Isaiah Livers, Michigan
Cam Mack, Nebraska
Myreon Jones, Penn State
Trevion Williams, Purdue
Geo Baker, Rutgers
Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers
D’Mitrik Trice, Wisconsin

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: 
Luka Garza, Iowa

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR:
Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

COACH OF THE YEAR:
Greg Gard, Wisconsin

