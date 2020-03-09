IU’s Jackson-Davis named Third Team All-Big Ten

ROSEMONT, Ill. – The Big Ten Conference unveiled the men’s basketball All-Conference teams and individual award winners on Monday night on BTN Live. A total of 17 students were selected to either of the All-Big Ten teams selected by the coaches and media, while another eight students were awarded honorable mention status.

The Big Ten also recognized 14 Sportsmanship Award honorees. The students chosen are individuals who have distinguished themselves through sportsmanship and ethical behavior. These students must also be in good academic standing and have demonstrated good citizenship outside of the sports-competition setting.

The awards are voted on by conference coaches and a select media panel. The complete list of All-Conference honorees and individual award winners is below.

2019-20 All-Big Ten Men’s Basketball Team

As selected by Big Ten coaches

FIRST TEAM

LUKA GARZA, IOWA

Anthony Cowan Jr., Maryland

Jalen Smith, Maryland

CASSIUS WINSTON, MICHIGAN STATE

Lamar Stevens, Penn State

SECOND TEAM

Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois

Zavier Simpson Michigan

Xavier Tillman, Michigan State

Daniel Oturu, Minnesota

Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State

THIRD TEAM

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Joe Wieskamp, Iowa

Geo Baker, Rutgers

Nate Reuvers, Wisconsin

D’Mitrik Trice, Wisconsin

HONORABLE MENTION

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

Marcus Carr, Minnesota

Trevion Williams, Purdue

Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

KOFI COCKBURN, ILLINOIS

TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS, INDIANA

CJ Fredrick, Iowa

Franz Wagner, Michigan

Rocket Watts, Michigan State

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

Jalen Smith, Maryland

Xavier Tillman, Michigan State

Daniel Oturu, Minnesota

Jamari Wheeler, Penn State

Nojel Eastern, Purdue

PLAYER OF THE YEAR:

Luka Garza, Iowa

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR:

Xavier Tillman, Michigan State

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR:

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR:

Aaron Wiggins, Maryland

COACH OF THE YEAR:

Greg Gard, Wisconsin

Unanimous selections INâ€ˆALLâ€ˆCAPS

2019-20 Big Ten Sportsmanship Award Honorees

Andres Feliz, Illinois; Joey Brunk, Indiana; Connor McCaffery, Iowa; Aaron Wiggins, Maryland; Austin Davis, Michigan; Cassius Winston, Michigan State; Michael Hurt, Minnesota; Haanif Cheatham, Nebraska; A.J. Turner, Northwestern; Danny Hummer, Ohio State; John Harrar, Penn State; Tommy Luce, Purdue; Akwasi Yeboah, Rutgers; Michael Ballard, Wisconsin.

2019-20 All-Big Ten Men’s Basketball Team

As selected by Media Voting Panel

FIRST TEAM

Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois

LUKA GARZA, IOWA

Jalen Smith, Maryland

Cassius Winston, Michigan State

Lamar Stevens, Penn State

SECOND TEAM

Anthony Cowan Jr., Maryland

Zavier Simpson, Michigan

Xavier Tillman, Michigan State

Daniel Oturu, Minnesota

Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State

THIRD TEAM

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Joe Wieskamp, Iowa

Marcus Carr, Minnesota

Nate Reuvers, Wisconsin

HONORABLE MENTION

Darryl Morsell, Maryland

Isaiah Livers, Michigan

Cam Mack, Nebraska

Myreon Jones, Penn State

Trevion Williams, Purdue

Geo Baker, Rutgers

Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers

D’Mitrik Trice, Wisconsin

PLAYER OF THE YEAR:

Luka Garza, Iowa

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR:

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

COACH OF THE YEAR:

Greg Gard, Wisconsin

Unanimous selection INâ€ˆALLâ€ˆCAPS