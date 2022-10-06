BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was named Preseason Big Ten Player of the Year as chosen by a select media panel, the Big Conference announced Thursday. He is the first Hoosier to receive the honor since Cody Zeller prior to the 2012-13 season.

The Greenwood, Ind., native also was one of three unanimous selections on the 11-player preseason All-Big Ten squad.

2022-23 PRESEASON ALL-BIG TEN TEAM*

Terrence Shannon Jr., Sr., G, Illinois

TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS, SR., F, INDIANA

Kris Murray, Jr., F, Iowa

HUNTER DICKINSON, JR., C, MICHIGAN

Malik Hall, Sr., F Michigan State

Jamison Battle, Jr., F, Minnesota

Jalen Pickett, Sr., G, Penn State

ZACH EDEY, JR., C, PURDUE

Clifford Omoruyi, Jr., C, Rutgers

Chucky Hepburn, So., G, Wisconsin

Tyler Wahl, Sr., F, Wisconsin

2022-23 BIG TEN PRESEASON PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Sr., F, Indiana

Unanimous selections listed in ALL CAPS

*Additional honoree due to tie