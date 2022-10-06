BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was named Preseason Big Ten Player of the Year as chosen by a select media panel, the Big Conference announced Thursday. He is the first Hoosier to receive the honor since Cody Zeller prior to the 2012-13 season.
The Greenwood, Ind., native also was one of three unanimous selections on the 11-player preseason All-Big Ten squad.
2022-23 PRESEASON ALL-BIG TEN TEAM*
Terrence Shannon Jr., Sr., G, Illinois
TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS, SR., F, INDIANA
Kris Murray, Jr., F, Iowa
HUNTER DICKINSON, JR., C, MICHIGAN
Malik Hall, Sr., F Michigan State
Jamison Battle, Jr., F, Minnesota
Jalen Pickett, Sr., G, Penn State
ZACH EDEY, JR., C, PURDUE
Clifford Omoruyi, Jr., C, Rutgers
Chucky Hepburn, So., G, Wisconsin
Tyler Wahl, Sr., F, Wisconsin
2022-23 BIG TEN PRESEASON PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Sr., F, Indiana
Unanimous selections listed in ALL CAPS
*Additional honoree due to tie