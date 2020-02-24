IU’s Jackson-Davis named Big Ten Freshman of the Week for fifth time

College Sports

by: Big Ten Media Relations

Posted: / Updated:

Player of the Week

Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois

– So. – 6-5 – Chicago, Ill. – Morgan Park – Major: Division of General Studies

  • Led the Illini to victory at No. 9 Penn State, its first road win over a top-10 team in conference play since 2008, scoring a game-high 24 points on 9-of-15 shooting, marking his sixth 20-point game of the season
  • Posted 16 of his 24 points in the second half, including a floater with the shot clock expiring to give the Illini a four-point lead with 16 seconds left
  • Has scored in double figures in each of the last 10 games, the longest streak of his career, and is averaging 17.7 points during that stretch
  • Leads the Illini in scoring on the season, ranking sixth in the Big Ten at 16.2 points per game
  • Earns his first Player of the Week accolade of his career; named Freshman of the Week twice in 2018-19 season
  • Last Illinois Player of the Week: Kofi Cockburn (Nov. 25, 2019)

Freshman of the Week

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

F – 6-9 – Greenwood, Ind. – Center Grove High School – Major: Sport Marketing

  • Recorded two double-doubles, averaging 20 points and 13 rebounds, leading the Hoosiers to wins at Minnesota and at home against No. 9 Penn State
  • Shot 53.1 percent from the field throughout the two outings
  • Posted career-highs with 27 points and 16 rebounds in the win at Minnesota, making 11-of-15 field goals in the game and adding two blocks
  • Also had 13 points and 10 boards against Penn State
  • Indiana is now 9-0 when Jackson-Davis posts a double-double
  • Earns the fifth Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor of his career
  • Last Indiana Freshman of the Week: Trayce Jackson-Davis (Feb. 10, 2020)

2019-20 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Players of the Week

Nov. 11

P: Nate Reuvers, Jr., F, WIS

F: Kofi Cockburn, C, ILL

Nov. 18

P: Kaleb Wesson, Jr., C, OSU

F: Trayce Jackson-Davis, F, IND

F: Malik Hall, F, MSU

Nov. 25

P/F: Kofi Cockburn, Fr., C, ILL

Dec. 2

P: Anthony Cowan Jr., Sr., G, MD

P: Jon Teske, Sr., C, MICH

F: Trayce Jackson-Davis, F, IND

Dec. 9

P: Luka Garza, Jr., C, IOWA

F: Kofi Cockburn, C, ILL

Dec. 16

P: Lamar Stevens, Sr., F, PSU

F: Kofi Cockburn, C, ILL

F: Trayce Jackson-Davis, F, IND

Dec. 23

P: Gabe Kalscheur, So., G, MINN

P: D’Mitrik Trice, Jr., G, WIS

F: Armaan Franklin, G, IND

F: D.J. Carton, G, OSU

Dec. 30

P: Daniel Oturu, So., F, MINN

F: Kofi Cockburn, C, ILL

Jan. 6

P: Cassius Winston, Sr., G, MSU

F: Joe Toussaint, G, IOWA

Jan. 13

P: Daniel Oturu, So., F, MINN

P: Trevion Williams, So., F, PUR

F: Kofi Cockburn, C, ILL

Jan. 20

P: Luka Garza, Jr., C, IOWA

F: CJ Fredrick, G, IOWA

Jan. 27

P: Jalen Smith, So., F, MD

F: Kofi Cockburn, C, ILL

Feb. 3

P: Anthony Cowan Jr., Sr., G, MD

F: Franz Wagner, G, MICH

Feb. 10

P: Lamar Stevens, Sr., F, PSU

F: Trayce Jackson-Davis, G, IND

Feb. 17

P: Anthony Cowan Jr., Sr., G, MD

F: Franz Wagner, G, MICH

Feb. 24

P: Ayo Dosunmu, So., G, ILL

F: Trayce Jackson-Davis, G, IND

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss