IU’s Jackson-Davis named Big Ten Freshman of the Week for fifth time

Player of the Week
Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois
G – So. – 6-5 – Chicago, Ill. – Morgan Park – Major: Division of General Studies
- Led the Illini to victory at No. 9 Penn State, its first road win over a top-10 team in conference play since 2008, scoring a game-high 24 points on 9-of-15 shooting, marking his sixth 20-point game of the season
- Posted 16 of his 24 points in the second half, including a floater with the shot clock expiring to give the Illini a four-point lead with 16 seconds left
- Has scored in double figures in each of the last 10 games, the longest streak of his career, and is averaging 17.7 points during that stretch
- Leads the Illini in scoring on the season, ranking sixth in the Big Ten at 16.2 points per game
- Earns his first Player of the Week accolade of his career; named Freshman of the Week twice in 2018-19 season
- Last Illinois Player of the Week: Kofi Cockburn (Nov. 25, 2019)
Freshman of the Week
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
F – 6-9 – Greenwood, Ind. – Center Grove High School – Major: Sport Marketing
- Recorded two double-doubles, averaging 20 points and 13 rebounds, leading the Hoosiers to wins at Minnesota and at home against No. 9 Penn State
- Shot 53.1 percent from the field throughout the two outings
- Posted career-highs with 27 points and 16 rebounds in the win at Minnesota, making 11-of-15 field goals in the game and adding two blocks
- Also had 13 points and 10 boards against Penn State
- Indiana is now 9-0 when Jackson-Davis posts a double-double
- Earns the fifth Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor of his career
- Last Indiana Freshman of the Week: Trayce Jackson-Davis (Feb. 10, 2020)
2019-20 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Players of the Week
Nov. 11
P: Nate Reuvers, Jr., F, WIS
F: Kofi Cockburn, C, ILL
Nov. 18
P: Kaleb Wesson, Jr., C, OSU
F: Trayce Jackson-Davis, F, IND
F: Malik Hall, F, MSU
Nov. 25
P/F: Kofi Cockburn, Fr., C, ILL
Dec. 2
P: Anthony Cowan Jr., Sr., G, MD
P: Jon Teske, Sr., C, MICH
F: Trayce Jackson-Davis, F, IND
Dec. 9
P: Luka Garza, Jr., C, IOWA
F: Kofi Cockburn, C, ILL
Dec. 16
P: Lamar Stevens, Sr., F, PSU
F: Kofi Cockburn, C, ILL
F: Trayce Jackson-Davis, F, IND
Dec. 23
P: Gabe Kalscheur, So., G, MINN
P: D’Mitrik Trice, Jr., G, WIS
F: Armaan Franklin, G, IND
F: D.J. Carton, G, OSU
Dec. 30
P: Daniel Oturu, So., F, MINN
F: Kofi Cockburn, C, ILL
Jan. 6
P: Cassius Winston, Sr., G, MSU
F: Joe Toussaint, G, IOWA
Jan. 13
P: Daniel Oturu, So., F, MINN
P: Trevion Williams, So., F, PUR
F: Kofi Cockburn, C, ILL
Jan. 20
P: Luka Garza, Jr., C, IOWA
F: CJ Fredrick, G, IOWA
Jan. 27
P: Jalen Smith, So., F, MD
F: Kofi Cockburn, C, ILL
Feb. 3
P: Anthony Cowan Jr., Sr., G, MD
F: Franz Wagner, G, MICH
Feb. 10
P: Lamar Stevens, Sr., F, PSU
F: Trayce Jackson-Davis, G, IND
Feb. 17
P: Anthony Cowan Jr., Sr., G, MD
F: Franz Wagner, G, MICH
Feb. 24
P: Ayo Dosunmu, So., G, ILL
F: Trayce Jackson-Davis, G, IND