IU's Jackson-Davis named Associated Press preseason All-America

BLOOMINGTON, IN – JANUARY 04, 2021 – forward Trayce Jackson-Davis #23 of the Indiana Hoosiers during the game between the Maryland Terrapins and the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, IN.

Drew Timme of Gonzaga is the lone unanimous selection on The Associated Press preseason All-America team. He was joined by Illinois big man Kofi Cockburn, UCLA guard Johnny Juzang, Villanova point guard Collin Gillespie and Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis. Timme was a second-team All-American last season while leading the Zags to the NCAA championship game for the second time. Cockburn looked into leaving for the NBA before returning. Juzang is back after leading the Bruins to the Final Four and Gillespie returns after suffering a knee injury. Jackson-Davis is looking to get the Hoosiers back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016.

