BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis has declared for the upcoming NBA Draft, according to his social media accounts on Saturday. The IU junior added he will maintain his eligibility, leaving the door open for a return to Bloomington.

Jackson-Davis averaged over 18 points per game this past season for the Hoosiers while helping end a 6-year NCAA tournament drought. The junior was also named all-Big Ten for the third straight season.

The deadline to withdraw from the NBA Draft is June 1.