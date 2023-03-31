BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Jalen Hood-Schifino is one and done in Bloomington, as the Indiana University freshman has declared for the NBA Draft.

Hood-Schifino is considered a lock to be selected in the first round and is projected as a possible lottery pick in many mock drafts.

A six-foot-five guard, Hood-Schifino averaged 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game for the Hoosiers. Hood-Schifino, who began this season as IU’s starting two guard, was forced to play the point guard position following a season-ending injury to Xavier Johnson in December.