BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Jordan Geronimo’s enormous potential was on display during IU’s First Four NCAA Tournament win over Wyoming this past season, and Hoosier fans are hoping there’s more to come this upcoming season.

Geronimo, who tallied 15 points and 7 rebounds against the Cowboys, is entering his third season in Bloomington. The six-foot-six wing has flashed massive ability and averaged 4.4 points and 3.6 rebounds last year coming off the bench.

In an off-season media session on Tuesday, Geronimo noted he’s been focused on improving his shot and decision making this summer. He’s expected to via for playing time at the three slot with fellow returnee Miller Kopp, as Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson will likely get the bulk of the minutes at the five and four positions, respectively.