IU’s Fryfogle first Hoosier to win Richter-Howard Award as Big Ten’s best receiver

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana senior Ty Fryfogle became the first wideout in program history to be named the Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year, the Big Ten Conference announced on Tuesday afternoon. The award is named for Wisconsin’s Pat Richter and Michigan’s Desmond Howard.



Fryfogle also earned first-team all-conference honors from the league’s media and second team recognition from the coaches.



Junior running back Stevie Scott III and redshirt sophomore quarterback Michael Penix Jr. received second-team accolades (coaches and media), while redshirt junior tight end Peyton Hendershot picked up third-team laurels (coaches and media).



Senior center Harry Crider and senior wide receiver Whop Philyor were honorable-mention All-B1G.



One of 11 semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award, Fryfogle leads the team with 687 yards (2nd in the Big Ten, 33rd nationally), seven touchdowns (2nd, T-22nd), 20.2 yards per grab (2nd, 14th) and 98.1 yards per game (4th, 26th), and he is second with 34 receptions (T-11th).



The Lucedale, Miss., native paces the B1G in 20-plus yard grabs (13, T-20th nationally), 30-yarders (7, T-20th) and 60-yarders (tied with 2, T-5th), and he is second in 40-yarders (3, T-40th) and 50-yarders (3, T-15th).



Fryfogle became the first receiver in Big Ten history to record back-to-back 200-yard games, the first Indiana wideout to reach 200 yards twice and the first Hoosier since Nate Sudfeld (2015) to claim back-to-back Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors.



At No. 3 Ohio State, he hauled in seven passes for 218 yards (5th in program history, 1st in the Big Ten/12th nationally in 2020) and three TDs (T-2nd in program history, T-1st in Big Ten/T-5th nationally in 2020). Fryfogle’s 218 yards were the third-highest total ever vs. the Buckeyes, the most by a Hoosier vs. OSU and the fifth-highest total in school history.



The previous week at Michigan State, he set a career-high with 11 catches (T-4th in the Big Ten in 2020) for 200 yards (2nd), eighth in program history, and reached the end zone twice, including a career-long 65-yarder.



Scott collected second-team honors for the second-straight season. He became the 14th Hoosier to reach 2,000 rushing yards and currently sits 10th all-time at 2,444.



The Syracuse, N.Y., product is the Big Ten’s active leader in attempts (543, 15th nationally), and he is second in rushing touchdowns (28, T-17th), total TDs (30, 19th) and rushing yards (26th).



In 2020, Scott is second in the conference in rushing scores (7), third in total touchdowns (tied, 8) and attempts (137), and sixth in rushing yardage (462).



Penix, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury against Maryland on Nov. 28, completed 124-of-220 (56.4 percent) for 1,645 yards with 14 touchdowns and four interceptions, and he rushed for a pair of TDs in 2020.



Entering the Terrapins game, he led the league in passing yardage, passing yardage per game (312.2, 9th nationally), passing scores, completions, attempts, 60-yard passing plays (4, T-2nd), 50-yarders (6, T-7th), 40-yarders (tied 6, T-33rd) and 30-yarders (11, T-39th).



A Davey O’Brien Award semifinalist, Penix owns a 10-2 record as a starter and is 255-of-414 (61.6, 2nd in program history) for 3,258 yards with 25 touchdowns, eight INTs and a 143.8 pass-efficiency rating in 15 games. He has 189 yards on the ground on 47 attempts (4.0 average) with four TDs.



Hendershot, a third-team All-Big Ten pick in 2019, is second on the Hoosiers with his four touchdowns, which shares first in the Big Ten among tight ends (T-8th overall) and 15th nationally. He is third on the team with 23 catches, which is tied for second among conference tight ends, and fourth with 151 yards.



The North Salem, Ind., native is second on the school’s tight ends list for career TDs (10), and he is third in receptions (90) and yardage (936).



Philyor leads the team with 36 receptions (T-5th in the Big Ten) and is second with 414 yards (10th) to go along with an 11.5 average and three TDs. He paces the team with 162 receptions (3rd-most among active Big Ten wideouts, 20th nationally), 1,986 yards (3rd), seven 100-yard games and six double-digit catch games. Philyor owns 12 touchdowns (T-10th).



Crider has started all seven games for an offense that tops the league in fewest sacks allowed (1.14, T-14th), ranks third in scoring (30.1), shares third in interceptions lost (4, T-27th), ranks fourth in passing (258.0, 41st) and ranks sixth in time of possession (30:37).



All-Big Ten defensive selections and individual award winners will be announced on Wednesday.