IU’s Franklin, Purdue’s Wheeler enter NCAA transfer portal

BLOOMINGTON, IN – FEBRUARY 07, 2021 – guard Armaan Franklin #2 of the Indiana Hoosiers during the game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, IN. Photo By Missy Minear/Indiana Athletics

A pair of familiar faces to basketball fans in Indiana may be on the move as multiple reports claim that I.U.’s Armaan Franklin and Purdue’s Aaron Wheeler have put their name in the NCAA transfer portal.

Indiana’s Armaan Franklin is in the transfer portal, per the transfer portal.



Averaged 11.4 points this past season. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 23, 2021

Franklin just finished his sophomore season with the Hoosiers. The Indianapolis Cathedral grad averaged 11.4 points and 4.1 rebounds a game while shooting 42% on threes. The Indy Star reports Franklin’s mother says her son has not yet determined whether or not he’s leaving Bloomington.

Armaan Franklin's mother, India, on his decision to enter the portal:



"It’s the uncertainty, and just keeping your options open, really. It’s not that he’s definitely leaving IU. It’s more that you’ve got to cover all your bases."



More coming. #iubb — Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) March 23, 2021

In West Lafayette Wheeler just finished his junior season. He put up 3.9 points and 4.4 rebounds this past season.