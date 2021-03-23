IU’s Franklin, Purdue’s Wheeler enter NCAA transfer portal

A pair of familiar faces to basketball fans in Indiana may be on the move as multiple reports claim that I.U.’s Armaan Franklin and Purdue’s Aaron Wheeler have put their name in the NCAA transfer portal.
Franklin just finished his sophomore season with the Hoosiers. The Indianapolis Cathedral grad averaged 11.4 points and 4.1 rebounds a game while shooting 42% on threes. The Indy Star reports Franklin’s mother says her son has not yet determined whether or not he’s leaving Bloomington.
In West Lafayette Wheeler just finished his junior season. He put up 3.9 points and 4.4 rebounds this past season.