BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana University wing Damezi Anderson may be on his way out of Bloomington as the junior-to-be recently put his name in the NCAA’s transfer portal.

Anderson would have two years of eligibility remaining if he transferred, but could also choose to return to I.U.

A South Bend native, Anderson played in a combined 39 games over his freshman and sophomore seasons. The 6-foot-7 Anderson averaged 2.8 points a game as a sophomore, up from 1.5 as a freshman.