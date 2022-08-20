BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – With less than two weeks to go until the start of the college football season, Indiana head coach Tom Allen is still weighing his options on the Hoosiers’ next starting quarterback.

Veteran Jack Tuttle and Missouri transfer Connor Bazelak are battling it out for top spot on the depth chart. During a press conference on Friday, Allen said he is basing his decision on the quarterback’s ability to command the offense, take care of the ball and presence in the locker room.

Indiana opens the season against Illinois on Sept. 2.