National runner-up North Carolina will play at Indiana in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Nov. 30. North Carolina is a strong contender for the No. 1 spot in the preseason polls with four starters returning. The two conferences announced the 14 matchups for the 24th edition of the three-day event. The ACC leads 12-8 with three ties. The Big Ten won 8-6 last season for its third straight win. The ACC has a 144-121 advantage in all games since the genesis in 1999. The other headliner matchup for Nov. 30 has Ohio State at Duke.
Monday, November 28
Minnesota at Virginia Tech
Pitt at Northwestern
Tuesday, November 29
Syracuse at Illinois
Maryland at Louisville
Penn State at Clemson
Virginia at Michigan
Wake Forest at Wisconsin
Georgia Tech at Iowa
Wednesday, November 30
Ohio State at Duke
Purdue at Florida State
Rutgers at Miami
North Carolina at Indiana
Michigan State at Notre Dame
Boston College at Nebraska