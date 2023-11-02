BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – The Hoosiers will play their second and final exhibition game of the season on Friday night at Assembly Hall against Marian University and the program will honor and celebrate the memory of the late Bob Knight in the coming days and throughout the season.

The IU men’s and women’s basketball team will wear patches with the letters ‘RMK’ for Robert Montgomery Knight on both their home and road uniforms for the entirety of the 2023-24 season. The IU football team will also wear RMK stickers for the rest of the year.

Before Friday’s 6:30 p.m. tip in Bloomington there will be a moment of silence. Additionally, quotes from former players, coaches, and friends will be shown on the Assembly Hall video board throughout the game.

The school released the following statement regarding Knight’s funeral arrangements:

“Out of respect for the family’s wishes and desire for privacy, there are no public memorials planned by IU Athletics or Indiana University.”