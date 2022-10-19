BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WANE) – According to University of Kentucky coach John Calipari at SEC Media Day, the IU-Kentucky basketball series will resume during the 2025-26 season.

Calipari notes there are still specifics to be agreed upon, but the news is certainly something I.U. fans have been waiting to hear for some time.

The last regular season meeting between the college basketball blue blood programs came on December 10, 2011 with Christian Watford’s buzzer-beating three-pointer lifting the Hoosiers over then-no. 1 ranked Kentucky 73-72 at Assembly Hall.