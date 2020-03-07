IU Drops It’s Regular Season-Finale at Home to Wisconsin

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Purdue Fort Wayne men's volleyball swept the Sacred Heart Pioneers 3-0 (25-17, 25-13, 25-21) at Arnie Ball Court on Friday night (March 6). The Mastodons held the Pioneers to just .043 hitting for the match.

Set OneThe Pioneers took an early lead 8-6, but the Mastodons went on a 5-1 scoring run. Richie Diedrich and Jon Diedrich contributed a kill apiece. Purdue Fort Wayne maintained the lead, never allowing the Pioneers to get closer than three points. Richie Diedrich had two aces in a row, allowing the Mastodons to take the lead 19-12 after an 8-1 run. Tomas Gago had the final kill of the set, helping the 'Dons close out the set on a 5-1 stretch.