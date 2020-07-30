Irish to play in ACC for 2020 season

Notre Dame will play in the Atlantic Coast Conference this season as part of a plan to play 10 league games and start the week of Sept. 7.

Those alterations were brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. The ACC’s university presidents approved the plan for an 11-game schedule, including one nonconference game, and for pushing back the league championship game from Dec. 5 to either Dec. 12 or 19.

Notre Dame will play in a football conference for the first time in the 133-year history of the program if the season is played.