SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – The University of Notre Dame football team opened its 2021 spring season on Saturday, taking part in the first of its 15 practice sessions.

The practice, which was held at the Irish Athletic Center and Labar Practice Fields, lasted just over two hours.

Notre Dame will conclude its spring season on Saturday, May 1, when it hosts its annual Blue-Gold Game in Notre Dame Stadium at 12:30 p.m. ET.

The Blue-Gold Game will be streamed exclusively on Peacock.