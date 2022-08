SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – Notre Dame will begin the season ranked no. 5 in the country as the USA Today preseason coaches’ poll was released on Monday.

Alabama garnered 54 of a possible 66 first-place votes and will begin the year atop the poll. Ohio State, who hosts Notre Dame to open the 2022 season on September 3 in Columbus, was ranked second, followed by Georgia and Clemson.

Michigan came in sixth, while Texas A&M, Utah, Oklahoma, and Baylor round out the top ten.