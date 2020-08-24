Irish ranked no. 10 in A.P. Preseason Poll

Clemson is No. 1 in The Associated Press preseason Top 25. Ohio State was a close No. 2 to Clemson, which starts atop the rankings for the second straight season. Alabama is No. 3, Georgia is No. 4 and defending Big 12 champion Oklahoma is No. 5. Defending national champion LSU is No. 6. When the season starts, 53 teams will no longer be eligible for inclusion in the Top 25 because they have postponed their seasons. That includes all Big Ten and Pac-12 teams — including nine in the AP preseason poll.

