KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Carter Putz hit a two-run home run in the first inning, and Notre Dame matched its season-high with four home runs beating No. 1 seed Tennessee 8-6 in the opener of the Knoxville Super Regional. Both Tennessee and Notre Dame went undefeated in the regionals with the Vols rallying from a four-run deficit in each of their last two wins to advance. Jared Miller, Jack Zyska and Jack Brannigan also hit home runs to put Tennessee in its biggest deficit of the season. Vols centerfielder Drew Gilbert and pitching coach Frank Anderson will miss Saturday’s game after being ejected in the fifth.