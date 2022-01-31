Irish offense stumbles in loss to ninth-ranked Duke

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Steve Yager will return to Northwest Allen County Schools as interim superintendent. The board made the appointment at its meeting Monday night.

The district's superintendent Chris Himsel's temporary leave was scheduled to end Monday. Himsel told WANE 15 in early January that he took a leave of absence to "address health concerns," but he didn't elaborate. He became superintendent of NACS in 2010.