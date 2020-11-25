Irish no. 2 in first College Football Playoff ranking

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The No. 22-ranked Indiana Tech women’s basketball team extended its winning streak to 26 games Tuesday evening as they defeated Midway University, 63-56, inside the Schaefer Center.

Kyra Whitaker had a game-high 21 points while Erika Foy notched her second double-double of the season with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Alexis Hill had six points and 11 rebounds while Laney Steckler added six points off the bench.