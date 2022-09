SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – Notre Dame will look for a bounce back performance this coming Saturday as the Irish host Marshall in their home opener at 2:30 p.m. in South Bend.

Fifth-ranked Notre Dame is coming off a 21-10 loss at second-ranked Ohio State in the season opener for both teams last Saturday night in Columbus.

This coming weekend’s game will be coach Marcus Freeman’s first home game leading the Irish.