WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – Coming into the season Tario Fuller and Zander Horvath were set to split duties at the running back position, specifically in Purdue’s season opener August 30th at Nevada.

With Fuller out indefinitely after suffering a broken jaw in practice over the weekend, Horvath – a sophomore from Mishawaka – is now alone as the top back on the depth chart.

As a freshman last year Horvath rushed 9 times for 42 yards and a TD.