FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With Indiana’s men’s basketball season still a few months away, a pair of Hoosiers stopped by Fort Wayne to meet with fans on Sunday. Former Mr. Basketball winners Anthony Leal and Gabe Cupps chatted with fans during a meet and greet at Scheerer McCulloh.

Leal, a Bloomington South High School grad is entering his fourth year with the Hoosiers. The 2020 Mr. Basketball winner hopes to carve out a large role with Mike Woodson’s crew this upcoming season.

Meanwhile, Cupps is getting used to the collegiate level after wrapping up his prep career at Centerville High School in Dayton. Cupps is rated a 4-star recruit by several recruiting outlets and considered one of the top shooters in his class.

The Hoosiers tip off the season Tuesday, Nov. 7 against Florida Gulf Coast.