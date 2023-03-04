BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana’s starting point guard Xavier Johnson will not return for the Hoosiers’ postseason, according to an official release on Saturday.

“After consulting with my family, coaches and medical staff, I’ve decided to rest for the remainder of the season and will not be returning to competition,” said Johnson. “After healing my foot, my focus will be to pursue a medical hardship waiver and return to playing for the Hoosiers next season.”

Johnson injured his foot back on Dec. 17 in a loss at Kansas. Prior to the injury, Johnson averaged 9.9 points and 4.9 assists per game.