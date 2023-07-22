BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – After a quiet freshman season, former Indiana All-Star CJ Gunn is aiming for a larger role with the Hoosiers this upcoming season.

In 20 appearances last year, Gunn averaged two points points per game. The wing’s best output of the season came in a blowout win over Elon on Dec. 20, when Gunn scored 11 points.

With the help of Indiana’s Director of Player Development Calvin Cheaney, Gunn is hoping to develop himself as a leader for the Hoosiers. After losing longtime veterans Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson and Miller Kopp, the door is open for Gunn to establish himself as a key role player for Indiana.

The Hoosiers open the season on Nov. 7 against Florida Gulf Coast.